Dome Bound: Scores, Highlights, and Interviews from State Football Quarterfinals

It's down to just four teams in each high school football class.

Friday night, the state quarterfinals were played all across Iowa. Keith Murphy has the highlights and interviews, thanks to John Sears, Mark Freund, and Sam Lozada. It was a cold night, but next weekend, semfinals are all played inside at the UNIdome in Cedar Falls.

Here are all the final scores:

CLASS 4A:

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 24, Cedar Falls 14

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 27, Urbandale 13

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Ankeny 14

Valley, West Des Moines 26, Waukee 10

CLASS 3A:

Epworth, Western Dubuque 29, North Scott, Eldridge 7

Lewis Central 12, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Norwalk 28

Solon 24, Pella 0

CLASS 2A:

Algona 48, Greene County 15

OABCIG 48, PCM, Monroe 20

Waukon 32, West Liberty 12

Williamsburg 35, Clear Lake 21

CLASS 1A:

Regina, Iowa City 30, West Branch 20

Van Meter 10, South Central Calhoun 6

West Lyon, Inwood 36, Dike-New Hartford 14

West Sioux, Hawarden 41, Treynor 24

CLASS A:

Grundy Center 35, MFL MarMac 20

Saint Ansgar 36, Earlham 0

West Hancock, Britt 43, South O'Brien, Paullina 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 34, North Tama, Traer 23

CLASS 8:

Audubon 40, CAM, Anita 32

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 67, Easton Valley 28

St. Mary's, Remsen 34, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 20

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 64, H-L-V, Victor 14