Dome Bound: Scores, Highlights, and Interviews from State Football Quarterfinals

It's down to just four teams in each high school football class.
Friday night, the state quarterfinals were played all across Iowa. Keith Murphy has the highlights and interviews, thanks to John Sears, Mark Freund, and Sam Lozada. It was a cold night, but next weekend, semfinals are all played inside at the UNIdome in Cedar Falls.
Here are all the final scores:
CLASS 4A:
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 24, Cedar Falls 14
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 27, Urbandale 13
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Ankeny 14
Valley, West Des Moines 26, Waukee 10
CLASS 3A:
Epworth, Western Dubuque 29, North Scott, Eldridge 7
Lewis Central 12, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Norwalk 28
Solon 24, Pella 0
CLASS 2A:
Algona 48, Greene County 15
OABCIG 48, PCM, Monroe 20
Waukon 32, West Liberty 12
Williamsburg 35, Clear Lake 21
CLASS 1A:
Regina, Iowa City 30, West Branch 20
Van Meter 10, South Central Calhoun 6
West Lyon, Inwood 36, Dike-New Hartford 14
West Sioux, Hawarden 41, Treynor 24
CLASS A:
Grundy Center 35, MFL MarMac 20
Saint Ansgar 36, Earlham 0
West Hancock, Britt 43, South O'Brien, Paullina 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 34, North Tama, Traer 23
CLASS 8:
Audubon 40, CAM, Anita 32
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 67, Easton Valley 28
St. Mary's, Remsen 34, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 20
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 64, H-L-V, Victor 14