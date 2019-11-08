× Drake Adds New Beverages After One Year of Alcohol Sales at Knapp Center

DES MOINES, Iowa – Drake University’s Athletic Department made over $60,000 in revenue from its first year of alcohol sales.

According to Athletics Director Brian Hardin, more than 10,000 beers were sold during the 2018-2019 basketball season at the Knapp Center.

This year, fans can enjoy wine, a non-alcoholic beverage and Busch Light in addition to the current selection.

“When you add all of that together it made a nice difference, but that wasn’t really the reason why we did it to begin with. We wanted to just provide something different for our fans that they can’t get anywhere else in central Iowa,” Hardin said.

Hardin said the money goes back to the department to use on its student-athletes.

Drinks range between $4 to $7.

In addition, Women’s Basketball saw a record-breaking 1,000 ticket holders last year.

Hardin said the department is also looking into partnering with local share rides like Lyft and Uber to provide a sober ride for those who have had too many.

“Trying to figure out how we can, if someone does become, or have too much to drink they could receive a voucher for an Uber or Lyft ride,” Hardin said.

Hardin said designated sober drivers could potentially see a soda drink voucher as well. The department is hoping to finalize that in the next month or so.

For now, alcohol sales will remain at the Knapp Center.

“We kind of kicked the tires in trying to figure out if this is something that we would want to introduce into Drake Stadium into our football games. We continue to discuss that but we are not in a position to do anything like that at this time,” Hardin said.

Hardin said people will not see alcohol sold at the Drake Relays.

Drake recently received a $5 million donation from alumni Paul and Claudia Schickler. One-million dollars is dedicated to improving the men’s basketball team, while $2 million is dedicated to enhancing the fan experience at the Knapp Center.

The enhanced features may include replacing the seats and improving the hospitality space.