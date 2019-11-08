× Driver Ejected, Thrown Into Neighbor’s Yard in Fatal Early Morning I-235 Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a 22-year-old man was speeding along with another vehicle when he crashed and died early Friday morning.

22-year-old Dimitrious Galvan was killed after he was ejected from his car following the violent crash.

Police say Galvan was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 2000 Honda Civic around 2:00 am. His car spun, then rolled, then crashed into a sound barrier near the Easton Boulevard entrance ramp. Galvan was thrown from the vehicle and over the barrier, landing in a neighbor’s yard on the other side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Galvan was “accompanied by another vehicle” at the time of the crash. Police say they have spoken to that driver but no charges have been filed. Police are not saying at this time if the two drivers were racing. The crash remains under investigation.