× Police Cite ‘Excessive Speed’ as Major Factor in Fatal Friday Morning I-235 Wreck

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person is dead after a traffic accident early Friday morning on I-235 in Des Moines.

Des Moines police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound I-235 at Easton Blvd. around 2:13 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one vehicle mangled by the impact of the crash. The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that excessive speed was a major contributing factor to the accident.

Two eastbound lanes of I-235 in the area were closed for a few hours while police investigated and the scene was cleaned up. All lanes were open as of 5:40 a.m. and the on-ramp from Easton Blvd. to eastbound I-235 was opened back up just before 6:00 a.m.

The name of the man who died in the crash has not been released.

Police expect to release more information about the incident later on Friday morning.