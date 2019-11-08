Festival of Trees and Lights Opening November 27

Join Channel 13 for the

Festival of Trees and Lights

Celebrating 75 Years of Blank Children’s Hospital

Wednesday, November 27

through

Sunday, December 1

Festival of Trees & Lights is a five-day public event that is the main fundraiser for Blank Children’s Hospital. The event features beautifully decorated trees, entertainment, children’s activities, food, shopping and more!

Your attendance means you are supporting valuable programs at Blank Children’s Hospital. Programs that would not be possible without the generous support of our community.

Festival of Trees & Lights is a wonderful event for people of all ages! In addition to the beautifully-decorated trees, we offer numerous activities and attractions that make the event the special attraction it is!

Activities & Special Events

Beautifully decorated large trees

Festival Tree Farm – available through silent auction

Food – an assortment of food and bakery items are available for you to enjoy while at Festival or take home for a special treat

Entertainment – music and dance groups from across the community entertain Festival attendees

Children’s activities – from ornament making and Spin the Wheel, and cookie decorating, there are plenty of activities to keep the little ones entertained

Festival Family Flick – join us on Thanksgiving day from 5-7 p.m. to see a holiday movie on the big screen

Train – little ones LOVE to ride the Festival train

Scavenger Hunt – grab a list from the entrance and try to find all the items listed while enjoying Festival

Santa – Santa is always a favorite for people of all ages. Families are invited to take their own photos with Santa

Giant Festival Coloring Wall – be sure to stop inside the Ballroom to add your touch to the coloring wall

Pinot’s Palette Open Paint Session

Sock Skating Rink

LifeServe Blood Center will host their “Blank Children’s Hospital Holiday Hero Blood Drive” on the Friday and Saturday of Festival from 12 – 5:30 p.m. You can schedule an appointment or walk in. To make an appointment, call 1-800-287-4903 or click here to sign up Friday and here to sign up for Saturday.

Location

Veteran’s Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center

833 5th Avenue, Des Moines

Admission

$5 at event

Children 2 & Younger: Free

Event Hours



Wed., Nov. 27 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 28 1 to 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 29 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 30 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun., Dec. 1 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click HERE