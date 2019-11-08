× Police Release Name of Man Hit and Killed by Minivan in Drake Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of the man killed when he was hit by a minivan Thursday night in the Drake neighborhood.

Police say 27-year-old Joseph Hicks was struck around 7:07 p.m. when he stepped out into traffic, from between two parked cars, in the 2300 block of University Avenue.

An eastbound minivan hit Hicks. He died from his injuries.

According to police, it doesn’t appear the driver was impaired or distracted and that excessive speed also was not a factor. The evidence indicates the driver did not have any chance to avoid hitting Hicks.

The investigation into the accident continues.