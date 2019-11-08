× Shawn Johnson East Announces Daughter’s Name

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Iowa-native Shawn Johnson East has revealed the name of her baby daughter and it’s a tribute to someone very close to her.

Shawn and her husband, Andrew East, announced the birth of their first child earlier this week.

Friday morning, Shawn posted the adorable little girl’s name on social media – Drew Hazel East – and revealed she was named “after the most incredible person I know… her daddy @AndrewDEast.”

The post also reveals the Olympic gold medal gymnast’s child was born on Oct. 29th and weighed 8 lbs. and 8 oz. and was 20.5 inches long.