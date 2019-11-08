The Des Moines Playhouse Celebrates a Century of Community Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Playhouse is celebrating a century of community theater this weekend with a show and the ultimate cast party.

“To get to 100 years, that’s amazing, we are one of the oldest continuously operating community theaters in the country and we’re proud of that and we’ve been around because we do these great shows, we give people creative outlets, we give them a place to come and be, meet people, express themselves and share it with the community,” Des Moines Playhouse Costume Designer Angela Lampe said.

Saturday night’s show will feature 88 performers and a 21-piece orchestra, it will be a musical review of the great songs from the Playhouse’s past shows including, Music Man, Evita, Annie Get Your Gun, and Les Mis.

The public is invited to join a cast party both Friday and Saturday night inside the black box theater at the Playhouse where costumes from previous shows hang from the ceiling. There will be food, karaoke, and a costume photobooth and it is all free… but don’t forget cash for the bar.

Angela Lampe has been a costume designer at the playhouse for 26 years. She said in that time the playhouse has grown and changed tremendously.

“It’s amazing when I look back to see how I’ve grown, how the playhouse has grown, the amazing costumes, the amazing people who have made the costumes and worn the costumes, all those great stories we’ve told,” Lampe said.

You can still buy tickets from the box office to the Saturday night show at 7 p.m., they are $20.

The public cast parties are Friday from 5:30 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9:15 to 11 p.m. and they are both free.