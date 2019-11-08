× Tom Steyer Campaign Aide Accused of Offering Money for Endorsements Resigns

DES MOINES, Iowa — A top Iowa campaign aide for Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has resigned after accusations he offered donations to Iowa legislators in exchange for public endorsements of Steyer.

An Associated Press report Thursday said former Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Murphy, who was acting as the Iowa director for Steyer’s campaign, offered contributions to local politicians’ campaigns if they endorsed Steyer.

Those actions would not be illegal, but payments for endorsements would violate campaign finance laws if not disclosed.

Campaign Manager Heather Hargreaves released a statement about Murphy’s resignation: