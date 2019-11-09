× Iowa’s Late Comeback Falls Short Against Wisconsin, 24-22

MADISON, Wisconsin — Iowa’s fourth-quarter rally fell short against Wisconsin, as the Hawkeyes lost 24-22 on the road.

Iowa’s offense came alive to score 16 points in the fourth quarter. Iowa QB Nate Stanley connected with Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown with 3:12 left in the game. That made the score 24-22, but Stanley’s run on the two-point conversion attempt fell a yard short. Wisconsin got the ball back and ran out the clock to finish the game.

Stanley completed 17 of 28 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Tracy was Iowa’s leading receiver, totaling 130 yards on five catches.

Toren Young led Hawkeye rushers with 44 yards.

Iowa is now 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes are back home next Saturday against Minnesota. That game kicks off at 3 p.m.