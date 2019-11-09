× Man Arrested in Las Vegas Charged in Des Moines Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have located a Des Moines man in Las Vegas and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide back in October.

Nicky Beery, 39, faces those charges in the death of 43-year-old James Moss Jr.

Moss died on Oct. 5 after police found him injured while investigating a report of a dispute at a residence in the 2900 block of E. Walnut Street.

As part of the ensuing investigation, police sought to interview Beery and 38-year-old Sarah Hupp, who they believed to be potential witnesses at or near the scene of the homicide when it happened. Police located Hupp in October. She was interviewed by detectives and then released.

This past Thursday, Des Moines police received word from Las Vegas police that they arrested Beery on a material witness warrant in connection to the homicide. Des Moines Police Department detectives traveled to Las Vegas on Friday to interview Beery. After the interview, they charged him with first-degree murder.

Extradition proceedings will now begin to bring Beery back to Des Moines.

The case will be referred to the Polk County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.