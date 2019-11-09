× Oklahoma Survives Upset Scare After Big Iowa State Comeback

NORMAN, Oklahoma — Iowa State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to nearly pull off the upset win over #9 Oklahoma, falling just short 42-41.

With 24 seconds left in the game, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy threw a touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar to make the score 42-41. But instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game, Iowa State attempted the two-point conversion. The gamble did not pay off for the Cyclones. Oklahoma intercepted Purdy’s pass to hold on for the win.

Final highlights from Norman courtesy of @cyslockerrom. 🚨🌪🚨 pic.twitter.com/D4ImPH3hdM — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 10, 2019

Purdy gave Iowa State a massive performance. He threw for five touchdowns and ran for another in the game. Iowa State running back Breece Hall had 110 yards on 18 carries. Five different Cyclone receivers caught touchdown passes.

Iowa State drops to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12. The Cyclones are back home next Saturday against Texas. That game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.