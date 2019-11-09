× Police: Man Attempted to Kidnap, Sexually Assault Woman at Des Moines Apartment

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police arrested a man who allegedly dragged a woman into an apartment bathroom and attempted to sexually assault her.

Thirty-year-old James Edwards is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sex abuse.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Edwards and the victim met at a mutual friend’s home at 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The victim lived in that same building, and police said when she went home, Edwards knocked on her door and dragged her back into that friend’s apartment. Police said he forced her into the bathroom and attempted to sexually assault her while displaying a BB gun. The victim was able to convince Edwards to let her go, saying she would return. That is when she called police, who arrested Edwards without incident.