Presidential Candidate Cory Booker Takes Small Business Tour in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Presidential candidate Cory Booker was in the metro area on Saturday to take part in a small business tour.

Booker visited Noce, a popular jazz club, and Horizon Line Coffee, before making his way to Ichi Bike for a round table discussion.

The round table featured multiple small business owners from Des Moines, like Raygun and Clippernomics. Booker spent time answering questions and sharing his plan to support small business owners across the country.

“We are going to simplify their tax plan, and I want them to know that we are going to make it easier for them to get start-up capital for their business. Then number three, we are going to do things to nurture their business. In some cities they have business incubators and every community should have those types of resources," said Booker.

Some of his main points included strengthening anti-trust laws and creating a 50 state start-up accelerator program to foster business growth among minorities.

Booker will continue campaigning in Story County on Sunday, where he plans to tour a local wind farm and host another town hall.