Hawkeyes Drop in AP Top 25 After Loss to Wisconsin
IOWA — Iowa dropped outside the top 20 in this week’s AP Top 25 after a close loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes fell to no. 23. Iowa was previously ranked no. 18 is last week’s poll.
Iowa mounted a fourth-quarter rally against Wisconsin, scoring 16 points in the quarter. They scored a touchdown late to bring it within two, but Nate Stanley’s run on the two-point conversion attempt fell a yard short. Wisconsin held on to win 24-22.
Iowa is 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. The loss eliminated them from the Big Ten West title race.
The Hawkeyes are back home next Saturday against an undefeated Minnesota team. That game kicks off at 3 p.m. on FOX.
The second week of the College Football Playoff Rankings will come out on Tuesday.
AP Top 25 Rankings:
1 LSU
2 Ohio State
3 Clemson
4 Alabama
5 Georgia
6 Oregon
7 Minnesota
8 Utah
9 Penn State
10 Oklahoma
11 Florida
12 Baylor
13 Auburn
14 Michigan
15 Wisconsin
16 Notre Dame
17 Cincinnati
18 Memphis
19 Boise State
20 SMU
21 Navy
22 Texas
23 Iowa
24 Indiana
25 Oklahoma State