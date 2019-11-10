× Hawkeyes Drop in AP Top 25 After Loss to Wisconsin

IOWA — Iowa dropped outside the top 20 in this week’s AP Top 25 after a close loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes fell to no. 23. Iowa was previously ranked no. 18 is last week’s poll.

Iowa mounted a fourth-quarter rally against Wisconsin, scoring 16 points in the quarter. They scored a touchdown late to bring it within two, but Nate Stanley’s run on the two-point conversion attempt fell a yard short. Wisconsin held on to win 24-22.

Iowa is 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten. The loss eliminated them from the Big Ten West title race.

The Hawkeyes are back home next Saturday against an undefeated Minnesota team. That game kicks off at 3 p.m. on FOX.

The second week of the College Football Playoff Rankings will come out on Tuesday.

AP Top 25 Rankings:

1 LSU

2 Ohio State

3 Clemson

4 Alabama

5 Georgia

6 Oregon

7 Minnesota

8 Utah

9 Penn State

10 Oklahoma

11 Florida

12 Baylor

13 Auburn

14 Michigan

15 Wisconsin

16 Notre Dame

17 Cincinnati

18 Memphis

19 Boise State

20 SMU

21 Navy

22 Texas

23 Iowa

24 Indiana

25 Oklahoma State