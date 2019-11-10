I THINK: Big Decision Awaits Oskaloosa’s Foster

Oskaloosa star basketball player Xavier Foster will announce his college decision on Monday. Iowa, or Iowa State. John Sears say no matter the choice we should celebrate Foster staying in Iowa.
