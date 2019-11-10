× Man Shows up at Des Moines Gas Station With Stab Wounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after a man walked into a downtown gas station Saturday night with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the man showed up at QuikTrip on E. Grand Avenue just before 10 p.m. He told police he had been stabbed in the torso in the 1400 block of E. Walnut Street. However, police were not able to confirm that. They believe the victim is not sharing what actually happened.

The man’s injuries are not life threatening.