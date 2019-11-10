× Police Investigating Two Deaths at Webster City Home

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Police are investigating after finding two people dead at a home in Webster City on Sunday.

Police said they found the bodies at a home in the 700 block of Des Moines Street at 8:13 a.m.

Authorities have not released their identities or cause of death. There is not an ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

The Webster City Police Department is being assisted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.