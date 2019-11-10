Snow and Wind to Impact Iowa Roads Sunday Night

IOWA — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across much of central Iowa until noon on Monday. Snowfall and strong wind will bring significant impacts to central Iowa. Snow will continue to form across the Highway 20 corridor and expand south throughout the evening.

Expect snow to start falling along Interstate 80 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday. Snowfall rates will pick up in central Iowa between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Not only is moderate snow expected, but the wind will also pick up from the north gusting near 30 to 35 mph. This may cause poor visibility on the roadways.

The main band is expected to set up between Highway 30 in North Central Iowa and Highway 92 in South Central Iowa. This is where the highest snowfall amounts of 2-4″ are anticipated. Those north of Highway 20 and south of Highway 34 will see less than 2″.

Snow will end before sunrise on Monday, but snowy roads will still slow down the morning commute. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be. The afternoon will be dry but cold and windy. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 20s with strong wind making it feel like the teens and single digits.