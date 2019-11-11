10-Year-Old Boy’s Heroics Helped Keep Madrid Family Safe From Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADRID, Iowa -- Ashley and Stuart Morman were at work when they felt their lives may change forever. "I honestly saw both of their lives flash before my eyes. I couldn`t get home fast enough," said Ashley.

Their 10-year-old son called shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday to say their home at 810 S. Kennedy Avenue in Madrid was on fire and he was trapped in his bedroom.

Ashley said, "He had his door shut and it was hot and I asked 'Can you open it? And he said 'I don`t want to open it because it`s hot.' I told him to jump out of the window, break it, do whatever you have to do."

The boy jumped out of the bedroom window to safety. "He`s a smart kid. I raised him right. I'm proud of him," said his father Stuart.

With his 16-year-old sister in the basement, he flagged down a neighbor. "Luckily the neighbors' dad was out plowing and he saw my son jumping up and down. He went and got him inside and got my daughter."

Madrid and Boone firefighters arrived around 7 a.m. and knocked a window out in order to gain access to the fire in the kitchen. "I haven`t been with my kids all day and I finally got my son and all I wanted to do was give him a hug. I know how scary that is to have to jump out of your bedroom window to make sure that you live," said Ashley.

While the Mormans say they won`t be able to live in their home for another six months because of smoke damage, they are not alone. Community members are taking shifts at the Madrid laundromat just so the kids have fresh clothes for school the next day. "The community very much came together. You don`t realize how tight everybody is until something tragic happens, but our house isn`t a total loss," Ashley said.

The Mormans will be staying with friends and working with their insurance company to figure out the exact date they can move back into the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.