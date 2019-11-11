Bernie Sanders on His Heart Attack: ‘Motivated Me Even More’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Democratic presidential candidate, can't count the number of well-wishes he has received since he suffered a heart attack in October. But he said the experience has given him further motivation to achieve a Medicare for All health care plan for the country.

"If anything, that incident has motivated me even more," Sanders said about his health incident that resulted from a blocked artery.

Sanders said that the heart attack has brought some reflection and some necessary priority changes. He said, "I try to exercise on a more consistent basis. I'm trying to eat a little better."

The encouragement Sanders said that he received from Americans underscored his dedication to improving the health care system. "We received God knows how many notes and cards and hugs from people in Iowa and all over the country praying for recovery and wishing us well. And I am so grateful," Sanders said, "My family is so grateful for that support."

But Sanders said that he knows since he is a United State senator, he has the health care that he needs. But he is concerned for millions of other people who may lack the means to pay for care and the heart attack reminded him of that. "I truly wondered how many people in this country, if they felt the same pain that I felt ...how many people would say, 'You know what? I'm not going to go to the doctor. I'm not going to the hospital,'" Sanders said.

And for those asking how Sanders is feeling these days as he recovers from the heart attack and resumes his campaign for president, Sanders said, "I am feeling great."