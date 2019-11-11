Hy-Vee Shows Appreciation to Veterans with Free Breakfast

Posted 1:15 pm, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:50PM, November 11, 2019
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Veterans gathered Monday morning for Hy-Vee`s annual Veterans Day breakfast across the state.

More than 90,000 free meals were provided at more than 265 stores across the state to veterans and active-duty military members.

At the Fleur Drive location in Des Moines, people were able to pin where they served on a map of the world.

Veterans said they like coming to the annual event to share stories from the past and enjoy each other`s company.

“My friend and I were just talking about we are starting to get thanks for our service. Something we didn`t enjoy post-Vietnam. Everything is coming around and we are having a great time here,” said Vietnam War veteran John Vandehaar.

In addition to the free meal, veterans will receive ten percent off their grocery total at Hy-Vee locations Monday to thank them for their service.

