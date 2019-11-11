Check out the latest road conditions map with data from the Iowa DOT here.
Iowa Road Conditions
-
Icy Roads Cause Crashes, Delays on Highway 5
-
Authorities: Slick Roads Caused Crashes Outside of Dallas Center-Grimes High School
-
Blackout License Plates are Sold Out in Some Counties
-
I-29 Closure to Allow for Construction Aimed at Preventing Future Flood Closures
-
Hawkeyes Fall in AP Top 25, Cyclones Just Outside
-
-
Iowa DOT Expands Highway Helper Program
-
More Flash Flooding Through Mid-Week
-
RVTV 2019 Celebrating The Cy-Hawk Rivalry Across Iowa
-
Neglected Horses Rescued From Warren County Property
-
Snow and Wind to Impact Iowa Roads Sunday Night
-
-
One Seriously Injured in Sunday I-35 Crash
-
Flooding Closes I-29 North of Council Bluffs
-
UNI and DMACC Partnering to Offer Affordable Pathway to Bachelor’s Degree in Des Moines