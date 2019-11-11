× Iowa State Lands Oskaloosa Hoops Recruit Xavier Foster

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The top basketball recruit in the state of Iowa, and one of the best prospects in the country, will be a Cyclone.

Xavier Foster from Oskaloosa announced Monday morning he will attend Iowa State University and play for Coach Steve Prohm.

The seven-foot center was widely recruited but decided to stay in-state and narrowed his final choices down to Iowa State University and the University of Iowa.

Monday, he broke Hawkeye fans’ hearts with news he’d be donning the cardinal and gold and playing on the hardwood at Hilton Coliseum.

Channel 13 Sports’ Mark Freund was at the announcement and you can look for more from him on Foster’s announcement throughout the day on the Channel 13 News.