Snow and Wind Impacting Iowa Roads

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across much of central Iowa until noon. Two to four inches of snow has fallen, with the highest amounts so far from Highway 30 to I-80.

Snow will taper off toward 7 to 8 AM, but roads will remain icy for a while as strong winds create some blowing of snow across roadways, with some refreeze likely initially. The winds will also drive a cold turn in temperatures, with steady to slowly falling temperatures throughout the day. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be. Expect temperatures in the teens with wind chills falling through the single digits.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s tomorrow, though slightly warmer temperatures will return over the second half of the week.