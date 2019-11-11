Snow Ends, Arctic Cold Arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow fell across Central Iowa overnight last night and Central Iowans woke up to our first snowy commute day. Snowfall totals range from 1 to just under 5" across Central Iowa. Some of the highest amounts fell near Ames, Ankeny, Saylorville, and Huxley with 4.5 to 5" there. Des Moines hit a new record snowfall for today with 2.9". That breaks the old record snowfall for November 11th of 1.4" from 1940.

Here is a list of a few totals:

Huxley 4.8"

Ames 4.5"

Saylorville 4.5"

Ankeny 4.3"

Waukee 3.6"

Des Moines 2.9"

Marshalltown 2.8"

Perry 2.7"

Pella 1. 8"

Oskaloosa 1.2"

Carroll 1.0"

Iowa Falls 1.0"

Creston 0.7"

A Winter Weather Advisory will gradually expire through the state today. Winds are strong out of the northwest so blowing snow may remain an issue. Some gusts may go over 30 mph. Temperatures will hold in the upper teens through the day with wind chills in the single digits.

It will get even colder tonight as a ridge of high pressure straight from the arctic drops south into the Central US. Skies will clear and temperatures will tumble. We will drop to near 5 degrees by early Tuesday. The record low for November 12th is 4 degrees set in 1986. Skies will stay sunny on Tuesday but it won't help warm us up. We'll stay below freezing in the mid to low 20s on Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures moderate to the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.