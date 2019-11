Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICO, Calif. -- A California police officer was given quite a fright when a lizard leaped from a man's coat during a search.

Body-camera video shared Sunday by the Chico Police Department shows an officer searching the man's coat when she suddenly yelps and jumps away when the tiny reptile jumps near her.

"Terry, you gave me a heart attack! That is not OK!" the officer says while laughing.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2KcvKjy