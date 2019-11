Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of the highest-rated high school basketball players in the country is going to be a Hawkeye.

Dowling Catholic's Caitlin Clark announced her commitment to play at the University of Iowa.

Clark is a five-star recruit and the fourth-ranked player nationally in the class of 2020, according to ESPN. She averaged 33 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists this past season.

Her final schools were between Iowa, Iowa State and Notre Dame.