Fort Dodge Group Focusing on Downtown Safety Efforts

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A group working to revitalize Fort Dodge’s downtown is meeting Tuesday night to discuss plans to make the downtown area safer.

The organization, Main Street Fort Dodge, already has some efforts underway. It plans to expand the Business Watch Group and make information gathering and reporting centralized.

The group also wants to add a camera system downtown and will be exploring ways to fund it at Tuesday’s meeting.

The public is invited to the meeting. It’s being held at 5:30 p.m. at Bloomers on Central, 900 Central Ave., Fort Dodge.