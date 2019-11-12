× Judge to Release Ruling Thursday on Whether to Hear Cases Separately in Toddler’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge will reveal Thursday whether two people charged in connection with the death of a Des Moines toddler will be tried together or have separate trials.

Tuesday morning, Denver Emery and Nicholas Rivera were in court for a hearing on a motion requested by Emery. She wants to be tried separately from Rivera.

Prosecutors have filed a resistance to this request.

Emery and Rivera face charges of child endangerment resulting in death.

Police say Emery`s two-year-old brother, Calvin Trullinger, was hurt while in the couple’s care. He was taken to the hospital on May 24th and died the same day from his injuries.

Police say the child suffered head trauma.

Emery and Rivera are currently out free on bond.

The judge will issue his ruling on the motion to sever on Thursday. A preliminary trial date of March 2, 2020 has been set for the trials should that motion not be granted.