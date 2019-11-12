× Machine Shed Fire Destroys Equipment Needed to Finish Boone County Farmer’s Harvest

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – A machine shed fire early Tuesday morning destroyed the equipment a farmer needs to finish his harvest.

The fire happened about a mile east of the Farm Progress Show in the 1900 block of 220th Street east of Boone.

Fire Chief Justin Adams with the Boone Fire Department says the call about the fire came in at 5:45 a.m. from the homeowner.

Adams says crews could see the flames and smoke from the machine shed from a distance before they arrived.

The frigid temperatures Tuesday morning presented firefighters with some challenges.

“Making sure everything’s not freezing up on the pumps or the handlines, keeping the guys hydrated and warm at the same time. We had to bring in several departments to help us with water, obviously in a rural area to be able to help with keeping enough water on the fire,” said Adams.

Fire departments from Gilbert, Kelley, Ogden, and Stratford assisted in putting out the flames.

The machine shed is considered a total loss. Adams says there were a few big tractors and combines inside that were destroyed.

Power had to be cut to the farm while firefighters were working the fire. Alliant Energy is now working with the farmer to try to get some power restored so the home can be heated and pumps can be used to get water for livestock.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated.