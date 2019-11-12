× Several Agencies Responded to Ammonia Leak at Knoxville Hormel Plant

KNOXVILLE, Iowa – Emergency crews were called out Monday night to the Hormel Foods plant in Knoxville on an ammonia leak.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the plant at 209 N Godfrey Lane at 8:07 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a valve had failed and was leaking liquid ammonia.

The plant’s safety features were able to keep the leak confined to the room where it happened.

Hormel and Marion County Haz-Mat crews isolated the malfunctioning valve and turned it off.

Firefighters monitored the air until levels dropped to a safe level for Hormel’s crews to repair the leaking valve.

No injuries were reported.