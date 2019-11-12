Survey Shows Smartphones Will Have a Seat at Thanksgiving Table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's that time of year when families are about to sit down for a Thanksgiving feast. A new survey reveals a few trends, and you might find one a little annoying.

The 2019 Thanksgiving Survey by Meyocks, a West Des Moines Branding and Marketing Agency, surveyed 1,461 Americans. It found many will use digital devices during the Thanksgiving meal.

Meyocks President Doug Jeske said, “Smartphones permeate our culture. They come to the Thanksgiving table as well, but 70 percent of Americans say that their use at the Thanksgiving dinner table annoys them. Yet, 43 percent still allow it, and a third of us admit we will check our own phones during the Thanksgiving meal.”

The survey also found people will pass on politics. Only 17 percent of Americans said politics is typically discussed at the Thanksgiving table. That is down from 24 percent in 2016. That was the first year Meyocks did the Thanksgiving Survey.

For the first time, mac and cheese made the list of top ten dishes served other than turkey. Mashed potatoes continue to be the number one dish.