Three Sisters From Three States Help Spread Warmth with Sewing

GILBERT, Iowa — Three sisters who grew up near Gilbert are on a mission to keep people warm in this January-like cold. The Three Sisters non-profit works sewing ponchos to give agencies serving infants, all the way to wheel chair bound adults, or even cancer patients. The idea is a poncho is easier to put on, so for tiny infants,they can be strapped in car seat without bulky coats, making them safer.

“I had a brand new grand baby, and had seen the car seat ponchos and decided I would make some,” said Karol Hodson, from near Tulsa, OK. “I sent the sisters a picture, and Barb looked at it and said that’s really cool, we need to do something with this.”

“I lost my step daughter in December 2015 she passed away and I knew there was something I wanted to do and I just wasn’t sure what it was.” said Barbara Goldsby of Littleton CO. “I approached the two sisters and said what if we were to take this idea and start making these ponchos to donate to others in need.”

All three women grew up together in a farmhouse near Gilbert. All three learned to sew at a young age.

“Our mother taught us to sew all young before we went through sewing at school we all learned on a treadle sewing machine,” said Joanne Isenhart, who lives near Gilbert.

The three formed the non-profit 3 Sisters, sewing and donating ponchos to women’s shelters, or other agencies with needs. The group this week donated to Friendship Ark, and agency in Ames which helps with day trips for home-bound adults. The group also donated to the new Martha’s House of Hope.

“Martha’s House of Hope is here for expectant moms who have no where to go,” said Missy Sanow, Director of the House. “This is a place where they can come and feel loved , and build a relationship with her new baby.”

The group has donated $30,000, and over 1000 items in the three years they’ve been doing this.

Three Sisters also sells some ponchos to raise funds to buy more material. The Three Sisters plan a fund raiser open house Sunday November 17th.

