Des Moines Police Asking for Help to Find Missing 12-Year-Old

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for help to locate a missing juvenile in Des Moines.

Twelve-year-old Faraj Dabi’s was reported missing on Nov. 11th. They told police they had not seen him in several days.

Dabi is described as five-foot-five and weighs about 100 pounds.

He was last seen in the 3200 block of 30th Street.

If you have any information on his location or think you may have seen him, call 911 immediately.