Finding Hope in Adoption

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- November is Adoption Awareness Month and an event this weekend will open the conversation to individuals looking to adopt.

The Hope Adoption Conference will be held November 15th and 16th at NorthPoint Church in Johnston. The event celebrates adoption, educates individuals and families about the process, and motivates people engage in caring for children who needs families.

Along with information on the process, speakers will share their personal stories of adoption and foster care.

You can learn more about the Hope2019 Adoption Conference and register at Beauty Amidst The Ashes.