Forget Cash, Bump Technology Makes it Easier to Give to the Salvation Army this Season

DES MOINES, Iowa -- You know the holiday season is right around the corner when the malls have already put up decorations and there is a person out front ringing a bell next to a red kettle. The Salvation Army kicks off their biggest fundraiser of the season this Friday and they have made it easier than ever to donate this year with bump technology.

“This is the first year we’ve had this technology, we’ve had a QR code before, we’ve had a text to give, but I think this is really a game-changer in creating opportunities for people to give,” Salvation Army Capital Area Coordinator Major Jason Poff said.

All you have to do is bump your phone up against the square and it will pull up a link to your Apple or Google pay. You can give one of the standard amounts or specify an amount. The Salvation Army says the bump technology works best with iPhone 10 and 11 so if it is not working for you, you can also use the QR code. Open the camera on your phone and it will bring up that same link. If you do not have Apple or Google pay, it will take you to a link where you can donate online.

All of the money raised, even through the phones, will stay local.

“So the money that we raise here in Des Moines, stays here in Des Moines to serve the people that we need here in Des Moines, support our operations, first and foremost for our Christmas assistants, our toys and food drive that we do for the families that have signed up, we’ve had over 1,000 families sign up for assistance this year,” Major Poff said.

The application for the Christmas assistance program closed last week but the Salvation Army will continue to have toy drives throughout the season, and they will be having a free Thanksgiving Dinner, and everyone is welcome.

Even though the application is closed, organizers said the need is still very high this year.

“The need always outpaces the resources, so the need for the toys always outpaces what we have in toys, so we’re always looking for more. The other need that we have, we always talk about opportunities for fundraising at the kettle, we need people who will volunteer and ring these bells for us,” Major Poff said.

Sign up to volunteer at registertoring.com.

The Salvation Army is having a red kettle kickoff celebration this Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Valley West Mall, they will have donuts and an opportunity to take your picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.