Freezing Rain and Snow Expected Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas, Calhoun, Carroll, and Greene Counties until noon Wednesday. Light freezing rain is expected throughout the morning causing potentially slick roads across NW Iowa. Despite the sub-freezing surface temperatures, the air just above the surface is slightly above freezing. So when the snowflakes fall from the mid and upper levels to the lower levels these snowflakes melt. Of course, the road temperatures are already below freezing and so when these melted snowflakes make contact with the cold ground, they freeze again, causing a layer of ice.

This band of precipitation will continue to move east Wednesday. Thankfully, the temperatures will become a little colder above the surface resulting in snow in central Iowa instead of freezing rain. Snow will reduce the impacts to roadways, which is why the rest of the state is not included in the Winter Weather Advisory.

This changeover from freezing rain to snow will occur during the early afternoon as this band moves into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are expected to be mainly under 1″ with isolated areas seeing up to 1.5″. Most if not all of the snowfall will accumulate north of I-80.

This will be followed by colder temperatures for Thursday. Highs will stay around 30. If you’ve had it with the cold, we have good news for you. The rest of the forecast looks warmer with highs expected to be near 50 by next Tuesday.