Hearing Wednesday on Whether to Toss Alleged Confession of Man Charged with Mollie Tibbetts' Murder

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A judge will hear arguments Wednesday on whether the alleged confession of the man charged with murdering Mollie Tibbetts will be allowed as evidence during his trial.

A hearing on a motion to suppress the confession of Cristhian Rivera is being held in Poweshiek County.

Rivera’s attorneys claim it should be thrown out because he was not properly read his Miranda warning during initial interviews with police. Investigators claim he confessed to killing Tibbetts during the interview.

The Miranda warning was made properly before Rivera took police to her body.

Tibbetts disappeared while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018. She was found just over a month later when police say Rivera showed them where he had concealed her body in a cornfield.

The judge is also expected to address a request made by the prosecution. Rivera’s attorneys plan to submit a written affidavit from him instead of allowing him to testify live. The prosecution wants the judge to allow them to cross-examine Rivera on the affidavit – or exclude it.

The hearing on Wednesday begins at 9:00 a.m.

Rivera’s trial is scheduled for February 4, 2020 in Woodbury County, though delays are likely.

Channel 13’s Laura Barczewski will be covering Wednesday’s hearing and we’ll update WHOtv.com with new information as it becomes available.