Iowa Lung Cancer Diagnoses Higher Than National Average, Report Says

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state of Iowa has a lot of work to do to fight lung cancer.

That’s according to a report released by the American Lung Association. The report reveals Iowans are given lung cancer diagnoses at a higher rate than the national average.

Iowa ranks 30th out of the 50 states for cases, with Kentucky at the top of the list and Utah coming in at the bottom.

The state’s five-year survival rate is just over 19-percent compared to the nearly 22-percent national average. Iowa ranks 43rd among 48 states with data on early-stage diagnoses.

The state has improved access to screening by covering it through its fee-for-service Medicaid program.