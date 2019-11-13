× Iowa to Add Rape Kit Tracking Program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Next summer, the state of Iowa will roll out a program for survivors of sexual violence to track their rape kits.

“Those survivors will be able to find out the location and the status and if at any point during that process they would like to change their participation in the case they can do so by contacting law enforcement,” said Lynn Hicks, Communications Director for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

It’s called a “track kit.”

The new software lets the survivors receive information on their kit throughout its entire examination.

A 2017 report found more than 4,000 rape kits were still waiting to be tested in the state.

The attorney general’s office hopes this new program will help those numbers go down. They hope to have it up and running by July of next year.