Train Cars Derail in Montgomery County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa -- More than 20 rail cars filled with coal derailed in southeast Iowa on Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Emergency Management says the cars left the track around 4:00 am under the Boxelder Avenue bridge outside Red Oak. 20 to 30 cars littered the ground on both sides of the bridge, spilling massive piles of coal. No injuries were reported and authorities say there is no health hazard.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe is working to clean up the spilled coal with heavy equipment. Boxelder Avenue remains closed while the cleanup continues.