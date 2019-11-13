Von Maur Moving Into Former Younkers Site at Jordan Creek Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Von Maur is scrapping plans to build a new two-level store at Jordan Creek Mall and will instead move into the space vacated by Younkers.

The Davenport-based department store had previously planned to build an entirely new multi-level store at the West Des Moines shopping center. They now tell Channel 13 that they'll instead move into the storefront vacated by Younkers in 2018.

One level of that same location was rumored to be the home of a 'Dave and Buster's' restaurant. A Von Maur official will only say that the store doesn't plan to divert from its plans for a two-story location at Jordan Creek Mall. Von Maur also says it has no plans at this time to close its Valley West Mall location.

The Jordan Creek Mall location is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.