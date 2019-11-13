WATCH: Investigators Testify About Interviews with Man Charged with Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — A hearing on a motion to suppress a portion of Cristhian Rivera’s interview with police, in which he is alleged to have admitted to killing Mollie Tibbetts, is underway Wednesday at the Poweshiek County courthouse.

The judge in the case is considering whether the interview can be used during Rivera’s murder trial.

Tibbetts disappeared while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018. Her body was found just over a month after she was last seen.

Rivera’s attorneys claim that he was not properly read his Miranda warning during the interview. Police say that had been rectified by the time Rivera took them to Tibbetts’ body.

During one of the morning sessions Wednesday, attorneys questioned several members of law enforcement who were involved in the investigation and interviewed Rivera.

Officials talked about that lengthy interview as well as the day when they say Rivera led them to her body, which was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County.

They also discussed the evidence they found in the trunk of Rivera’s car.

An attorney for the state asked, “Were there items or anything found of interest in the trunk of the Malibu?”

DCI Special Agent Trent Vileta testified, “Yes there are two areas where they discovered blood one was the rubber seal of the trunk and the other was the liner of the trunk.”

After being asked if the blood was a DNA match to Mollie Tibbetts’, Vileta replied, “Yes.”

The court took a break for lunch and the hearing resumed at 1:00 p.m.

Rivera’s trial is scheduled for February 4th in Woodbury County.

