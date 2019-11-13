× Zearing Man Told Neighbors He Killed His Wife

ZEARING, Iowa — Story County authorities and the Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating an alleged murder and attempted suicide.

The Story County Sheriff’s office says a resident called 911 around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, after a neighbor approached their residence and told them he killed his wife.

Officials believe the couple got into an argument, resulting in the death of an adult female. The alleged suspect also had non-life threatening injuries and is currently in the hospital.

The suspect and victim’s names have not been released.

Authorities are treating this as a domestic violence case and say the public is not in danger.