× Attorneys Won’t Enter Cristhian Rivera’s Written Testimony After Judge Says Prosecution Would Get to Question Him

MONTEZUMA, Iowa – The man charged with Mollie Tibbetts’ murder will not testify during a hearing on whether his alleged confession can be used as evidence during his trial.

During a motion to suppress hearing Thursday at the Poweshiek County Courthouse, the judge in the case said if Christhian Rivera’s defense entered a written affidavit of testimony from him – the prosecution would have the chance to cross-examine him in open court.

Rather than put their client on the stand, Rivera’s attorneys chose not to submit the affidavit.

They say Rivera wasn’t read his Miranda warning properly and early interviews with investigators, in which he allegedly confessed to killing Tibbetts, should not be allowed as part of his trial.

Thursday marked the second day of the hearing.

The state’s attorneys chose not to call their final witness, then Rivera’s attorneys called some of his family members to take the stand.

Both of the family members that testified say they went to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office the night Rivera was being questioned.

Christhian Rivera’s aunt says they were there for hours before they heard anything about Rivera.

“And then I said to her we`ve been waiting here for several hours no one has given us any information or spoken to us and I want to know if we need to call an attorney or someone,” said Alejandra Cervantes Valle.

She said they were told, “Oh no, we are on the last round of questions and in 10 or 15 minutes he is going to leave.”

Expert witness Dr. Kimberly Fenn was also questioned Thursday morning, her area of expertise is sleep deprivation.

The final witness is scheduled to continue testimony after the lunch break Thursday.

Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, was jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018 when she disappeared. Just over a month later investigators say Rivera led them to her body, which had been concealed in a Poweshiek County cornfield.

Rivera’s trial is scheduled for February 4th in Woodbury County.