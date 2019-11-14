Brittany Walters Won’t Face Jail Time After Human Trafficking Plea Deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An Illinois woman arrested earlier this year for allegedly selling two women for sex won't spend any time in jail.

26-year-old Brittany Walters pleaded guilty to one count of Pimping in a Polk County courtroom on Thursday. Walters was given a five-year suspended prison sentence and two years of probation. She had been facing charges of Human Trafficking and Pandering for Prostitution. Those charges were dropped.

Walters was arrested in Ankeny in July after a convenience store employee alerted police to a suspicious woman in the area. That woman was one of two whom Walters had allegedly brought to Ankeny to meet men for sex.

Walters still faces other criminal charges in eastern Iowa and Illinois.