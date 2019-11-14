Hawkeye Two Minute Drill

Posted 10:43 pm, November 14, 2019, by
Data pix.

Floyd of Rosedale forgot what it's like to live in Minnesota. John Sears predicts if the Gophers can row Floyd in a boat back to the Minneapolis.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.