One Person Killed in Accident at Ethanol Plant in Nevada

NEVADA, Iowa — One person is dead following what is being called an “industrial accident” at an ethanol plant in Nevada.

Nevada police say first responders were called to Verbio North American Biorefinery at 59219 Lincoln Highway at 12:28 pm on Thursday on a report of an accident. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released. Neither have any details about the accident.

Verbio released this statement through the Nevada Police Department: