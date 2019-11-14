× Shooting Reported at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California

A shooting has been reported at a high school in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita, officials said, and video from the scene shows emergency workers taking several people out on gurneys.

The shooting was reported at Saugus High School on Thursday morning, some 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, and law enforcement officers are looking for whoever fired the shots, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

At least five patients — two in critical condition — have been taken to Henry Mayo Hospital or are on their way, the hospital said on Twitter, with a hashtag referring to the school shooting. The hospital did not specify how they were injured.

Emergency workers took at least three people out of the school on gurneys, and large groups of people have been walking out single-file with armed escorts, aerial footage from CNN affiliates shows.

Deputies are looking for a suspect described as an Asian male in black clothing, the department indicated on Twitter.

“If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside,” the department said on Twitter. “If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911”

All schools in Santa Clarita’s William S. Hart school district are locked down as a precaution, the department said.